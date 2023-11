Nigerian recording artist Kizz Daniel has shared his Vevo Ctrl live performance of his songs “Anchovy” and “My G.”

“Anchovy” was produced by Xtofa and Mr. Soul, while “My G” was produced by DJ Coublon, Roc Legion, MOG, Killertunes, and Fiokee.

Both songs are from the singer’s “Maverick” album, released in July 2023.

Watch: