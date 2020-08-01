“Chief Daddy 2” is Coming, thanks to EbonyLife Films & Netflix

Mo Abudu promised us loads of interesting announcements in July and she’s definitely keeping that promise, as EbonyLife Films partners with Netflix to bring us “Chief Daddy 2”

She announced on Instagram on Saturday that “Chief Daddy 2” will be coming in 2021, and will be exclusive to Netflix globally.

“Chief Daddy” hit the Cinemas in December 2018, and was the third movie from the EbonyLife Films Studio to be acquired by Netflix, in March 2019.

The star studded film features top Nollywood actors like Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia‘, Patience Ozokwor, Funke Akindele-Bello, Shaffy Bello, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, and Falz… just to name a few.

“Chief Daddy” was directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

We’re excited for this one.

See the Instagram post below: