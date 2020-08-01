BN TV
“Chief Daddy 2” is Coming, thanks to EbonyLife Films & Netflix
Mo Abudu promised us loads of interesting announcements in July and she’s definitely keeping that promise, as EbonyLife Films partners with Netflix to bring us “Chief Daddy 2”
She announced on Instagram on Saturday that “Chief Daddy 2” will be coming in 2021, and will be exclusive to Netflix globally.
“Chief Daddy” hit the Cinemas in December 2018, and was the third movie from the EbonyLife Films Studio to be acquired by Netflix, in March 2019.
The star studded film features top Nollywood actors like Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia‘, Patience Ozokwor, Funke Akindele-Bello, Shaffy Bello, Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, and Falz… just to name a few.
“Chief Daddy” was directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.
We’re excited for this one.
Good morning beautiful people ❤️❤️❤️. I did promise you loads of exciting announcements in July, and in keeping with that promise, I have one more announcement to make before we end July 😊😊😊 Remember this trailer 😂😂😂, from December 2018 😂😂😂, well 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽, I am pleased to announce that EBONYLIFE FILMS, the Creators and Producers of Chief Daddy in Partnership with NETFLIX will be bringing you CHIEF DADDY 2 !!! It’s EXCLUSIVE to Netflix globally and will be coming to you in 2021😍😍😍 Remember our star studded cast, they are all super excited about bringing you the sequel 💃🏽❤️💃🏽❤️💃🏽❤️. Our super duper Director, @Niyiakinmolayan, we love you 😍❤️ @naijaonnetflix @ajokesilva @k8henshaw @funkejenifaakindele @falzthebahdguy @patienceozokwor @ihuomalindaejiofor @iniedo @nkemowohosuofia @dakoreea @mofedamijo @theonlychigul @racheloniga @shaffybello @zainabbalogun @mawuli_gavor @thebeverlynaya @siruti @nedu_wazobiafm @beverlyosu @rahamasadau @tedabudu @nicole_ofeogbu @yolandaokereke @msjazzified @heidiwena @bodeasiyanbi #AwesomeGod #EbonyLifeOnNetflix #ChiefDaddyOnNetflix #NigeriaToTheWorld