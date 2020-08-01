Sol Makes a Desperate Attempt to Win Mbali Back on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

Connect with us

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, Maryam is sick and needs to get to the hospital – can Sope help get her the treatment she needs? Sol makes a desperate attempt to win Mbali back.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” was written by Tunde Aladese, and directed by Nk’iru Njoku.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below:

