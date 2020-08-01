Sisi Jemimah’s Chinese Sweet and Sour Chicken Recipe looks like a Tasty Delight

Sisi Jemimah is just in time to spice up your weekend, with this yummy looking Chinese sweet and sour chicken recipe.

You should try it, we bet it’s as tasty as it looks.

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

650g boneless chicken breast or thigh

3 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

2 tsp chicken seasoning

2 eggs

1 cup cornflour/ potato starch

For the sauce:

2-3 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp soy sauce

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup tomato ketchup

2-3 tbsp sugar

1/2 cup pineapple juice

For the stir fry:

3 tbsp vegetable oil

3 cups chopped red, green, yellow bell peppers

1 chopped onion

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp black pepper

2 tsp sesame oil

Watch the video below: