New Music: Cuppy feat. Rema & Rayvanny – Jollof on the Jet

International DJ, recording artist and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as Cuppy releases her first single of the year 2020 titled “Jollof on the Jet.”

The global performer has announced this as the lead song to her upcoming debut album “Original Copy.” This project has been teased by Cuppy in the past months on her social media platforms, and the Cupcakes are definitely ready!

This new single features Mavin golden boy Rema alongside Tanzanian superstar RayVanny.

Speaking about her new single, Cuppy says – “Working on this collaboration was so uplifting. Due to social-distancing, we didn’t actually record in the studio together, but the beat encapsulated all of us and I truly believe we have created a delicious masterpiece!”

Produced by Killertunes, this smooth slice of Afro-pop sees Cuppy, Rema and Rayvanny trade verses amidst a relaxed, sunkissed production.

Listen and enjoy: