DJ Cuppy’s “Original Copy” is Now an Album!

We are no longer getting an “Original Copy” EP, but an album from DJ Cuppy and we definitely can’t wait to listen to what Cuppy has been cooking.

The Disc Jokey shared a video of her music session with her sister, Tolani, and deducing from the video, fans are in for a nice tune.

She captioned the video:

So #OriginalCopy is no longer an EP, but now an ALBUM as I just added another song! 🎵💕📀 Since I can’t go to the studio, my sister @Tolani kindly helped me #ToCuppyThisTune 😂😅

Check on it!