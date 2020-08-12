Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aimé has a Beautiful Acoustic Version of “Wake Up”

Bien-Aimé has shared the acoustic version of Sauti Sol‘s song “Wake Up” and it’s a totally lovely rendition.

The acoustic version was done with vocals from Bien-Aimé, keys from Mutoriah, lead Guitar from Fancy Fingers, bass guitar from Yvan Kwizera and the drum Pad by Humphrey Otieno. The recording engineer was Samsoundz and the video was produced by Documentary & Reality Television Limited

The award-winning afro-pop band, Sauti Sol dropped their fifth studio album called “Midnight Train” on the 5th of June, 2020.

Click here if you missed it.

Check out the original song here and listen to the acoustic rendition below: