Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome-Frimpong releases New EP “The Other Side”

Loveworld Music Ministry’s Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome-Frimpong, Popularly known as CSO is celebrating her birthday with a new EP titled “The Other Side“. This is coming after her first EP, “CSO” which she released in July 2020.

The gospel singer and song writer revealed the EP on her Instagram page with the caption:

Happy birthday to me! 🎉🎈

On this special day I present to you my 2ND EP! (Link in bio) Yasssss 2 in 1 year 🙌🏽 I said I would do it and I did! And obviously I didn’t do it alone. I would like to specially thank everyone involved!!!

1 – produced by @mayomuziq

2 – featuring @ab_platinum and @pstruthneydaibo

2, 3, 4, 6 produced by @jvvylow @mr__maj

5 – produced by @elvis_e__ @gideon_gdw

Artwork by @cyude

Special thanks to @therealsinach

I am grateful and blessed!

Thank you again @strategik_vision for the photoshoot!!

& Baby girl @reine_marocaine on the makeup 💕 Kindly Listen. Download. Like. Share. (Link in my bio or search ‘The other side CSO”I hope it’s a blessing to you ❤️”

Listen to the EP below: