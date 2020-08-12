Connect with us

New Video: Juls - Blessed feat. Miraa May and Donaeo

New Video: Juls – Blessed feat. Miraa May and Donaeo

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

British-Ghanaian record producer, disc jockey and musician Juls has released the visuals to his single “Blessed featuring Algerian singer Miraa May and UK’s Donae’o“.

Jules announced the video on Instagram with the caption:

“🎥 for my new record “Blessed” is out now! Featuring my favourite @miraa_may and the incredible @donaeo directed by my g @mrmtmmg massive thanks to the crew @folaabatandop on DOP Ethan Lodge and @steadijayy special thanks to @wvrsofficial__ @ayyskates @skatewithsis

The Story was written and created by Juls and video directed by Mr MTMMG.

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

