New Music + Video: Fireboy DML – Tattoo

Fireboy DML has come through with another hit track “Tattoo” along with its video.

Fireboy has been dishing out good music consistently; from his successful debut album “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” to singles like “New York City Girl” and “Eli“. Not leaving out collaborations like “Ogaranya” with Reminisce and the most recent “Wickedest Wyne” with Cracker Mallo… and now “Tattoo”.

Fireboy DML is one of the featured artists on Cuppy‘s upcoming album – “Original Copy“, and he is also set to release his next sophomore album “Apollo“, on the 20th of August.

The YBNL music star is definitely on a roll!

Listen to the audio below:

Watch the video below: