Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Fireboy DML - Tattoo

BN TV Music

Dream Catchers release Dance Cover for Master KG's Single “Jersusalema” feat. Nocembo & Burna Boy

Music

Cuppy's "Jollof on the Jet" Video featuring Rema & Rayvanny is Here

Music

Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aimé has a Beautiful Acoustic Version of “Wake Up"

Music

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome-Frimpong releases New EP "The Other Side"

Music News

New Video: Juls - Blessed feat. Miraa May and Donaeo

Music Scoop

Naira Marley Signs Lyta to Marlian Music

Music

New Video: Ajebo Hustlers - Barawo

Music

The Flowolf teams up with Mayorkun & Dremo for New Single "On A Jay"

BN TV Music Scoop

Victor AD is More Concerned about Making Good Music than the Pressure to Make Hits

Music

New Music + Video: Fireboy DML – Tattoo

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Fireboy DML has come through with another hit track “Tattoo” along with its video.

Fireboy has been dishing out good music consistently; from his successful debut album “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” to singles like “New York City Girl” and “Eli“. Not leaving out collaborations like “Ogaranya” with Reminisce and the most recent “Wickedest Wyne” with Cracker Mallo… and now “Tattoo”.

Fireboy DML is one of the featured artists on Cuppy‘s upcoming album – “Original Copy“, and he is also set to release his next sophomore album “Apollo“, on the 20th of August.

The YBNL music star is definitely on a roll!

Listen to the audio below:

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Laetitia Mugerwa: The Education & Emancipation of Women is Not a Threat to Your Manhood

Advertisement
css.php