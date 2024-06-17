From The Instagram DMs to the Aisle! Here’s How Blessed & Emeka Came to be

Ladies, if you are still contemplating shooting your shot, this sweet love story might just give you the push you need. You never know, something magical might come out of you trying.

Blessed can relate with us because that’s how her fairytale with Emeka began. She slid into his Instagram DMs and 2 years after building a beautiful friendship, Emeka popped the question! Now, they are set for a lifetime of bliss as they exchange their vows in a dreamy outdoor wedding. They also had a vibrant traditional wedding where they tied the knot according to their Igbo roots. Their wedding was just so beautiful. Everything from their glamorous looks to magical ambience has us stoked.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Blessed:

In my final year in school, a friend showed me my husband’s Instagram page and afterwards, I went ahead to shoot my shot. I sent a DM, and he replied. About 2 years down the line, he popped the question and I said ‘Yes’. We started as friends and then love came in and everything fell into place. I would say that marrying Emeka is the best choice I’ve ever made, he’s stubborn o 🤣 but still, he’s my peace and strength. He gives me total happiness, I prayed for a man like him and God gave me exactly what I wanted on a platter. ❤️❤️

How we met

By the groom, Emeka:

It was a beautiful day for me when I saw a message from a pretty lady saying ‘Hi’ on IG. I was wowed and we got talking. I didn’t even think it was going to lead anywhere because, at the time, I was far from wanting to love anyone, but as they say, love will find you even in your darkest hour and that’s exactly what happened to me. We started as friends and when I was down with work, she’d cook beans and rice for me lol. She has been so caring and so supportive and I can proudly say I have the best and the most beautiful wife on earth. Ladies, read your social media messages and don’t be too shy to send that message!

Blessed and Emeka also had an Igbo traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

Credits:

Bride: @blessed_agiri

Planner: @etaleventsng

Photography: @tosinjoshweddings

Videography: @theoyagha