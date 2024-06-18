Tolulope Fell in Love With Her High School Senior! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Have you ever imagined what it’ll be like to reconnect with your senior from high school and fall in love? Tolulope can sure relate because that is how her fairytale with Martins began!

After losing touch for years, Cupid made their paths cross on Facebook and what followed was a sweet love song. Now, these two are set to spend the rest of their lives together and it is so heartwarming to see how love can show up when you least expect it. Their pre-wedding photos are so cute and their chemistry is hard to miss. Each frame will certainly have you smiling from ear to ear.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Tolulope

Martins was my senior in secondary school, we were years apart and he was just another face in the crowd. Little did I know our paths would intertwine beautifully. In December 2016, Martins sent me a friend request on Facebook, sparking the beginning of our journey together. From those early days, our journey started with the whole world ahead of us.

We embarked on a journey together, full of dreams and possibilities. Of course, it wasn’t always easy. Challenges came our way, testing our commitment and causing moments of doubt. But through it all, we stood by each other, our love growing stronger with every trial we faced. Over the years, Martins became more than just a friend; he became my rock, my confidant and my safe haven. Who would have thought that a simple message on Facebook could lead to this beautiful moment today?

Credits

Bride’s dress: @numerunocouturee

Makeup: @fablooksbyanny

Hair: @hair_by_debz

Bride’s shoes: @thape_apparel

Photography: @bayofarayolaphotography