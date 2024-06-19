Dammy and Sammy Fell in Love After 12 Years of Being Friends!

The saying ‘Marry your friend’ is birthed from the fact that friendship is the foundation on which love is formed. Dammy and Sammy are our lovebirds for today and their fairytale came to be via friendship in Uni.

As the years went by, it was hard to deny the chemistry between them. They fell deeper in love and decided to go the forever route. As they count down to their big day, they are blessing us with so much beauty from their pre-wedding shoot and we can’t get enough. We are absolutely loving the vintage vibes they brought to the shoot as well as the pure joy they radiate in each frame. They look so cute together and we are absolutely rooting for them. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the couple, Sammy and Dammy:

In the bustling halls of the university, where knowledge bloomed and friendships forged, we found a connection that transcended the boundaries of time. Since 2011, our friendship has been a steady anchor through the whirlwind of lectures, exams, and shared dreams. As the years unfolded, so did the subtle shift in our relationship. Late-night study sessions turned into stolen glances, and laughter lingered a bit longer.

In 2023, the unspoken truth surfaced, and our journey from friends to lovers began. The familiar campus became the backdrop for our first date, a moment etched with the promise of something beautiful. And so, our love story continues, a journey that began in the halls of academia, matured in the crucible of shared experiences and blossomed into a love that would withstand the passage of time. Together, we embarked on the adventure of a lifetime, hand in hand, as partners in love and friends forever.

Credits

Bride: @mz_damilolar

Groom: @tajnitime

Makeup: @faaribeautypro

Stylist: @style_with_asake

Hairstylist: @styledby_feeesah

Jewellery: @sterlinglams

Groom’s outfit: @twelve19styles

Photography: @swale_photography

Videography: @official_tru_studio

