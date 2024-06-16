Connect with us

Weddings

All Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Khadija & Abdulmutalib Reconnected and Fell in Love!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Watch All The Beautiful Moments From Sharon Ooja's "Disco and Diamonds" Bridal Shower

Weddings

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here’s The Perfect Guide To a Lit Weekend

Weddings

Frank Saw Paula's Photo on Instagram and Was Instantly Smitten!

Weddings

Oluwatobiloba & Olalekan Met During School Tutorials! Enjoy Their #BNBling

Weddings

Temi Met His Soulmate, Wumi on a Movie Set!

Movies & TV Sweet Spot Weddings

Dami Elebe & Emeka Emodi Are Married! See Their Lovely Wedding Photos

Weddings

From Medical School to the Aisle! Here's How Bolu & Toba Came to be

Weddings

Annette & Yolo's Fairytale Began at a Concert!

BN TV Weddings

#masilva24! Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Weddings

All Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Khadija & Abdulmutalib Reconnected and Fell in Love!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If two people are meant to be, love will always find a way to bring them together. Khadija and Abdulmutalib met 6 years ago but lost touch.

However, three years later, they reconnected with the help of a mutual friend and it was as though no time had passed. Now, it’s all love in the air as they embark on a sweet forever journey. They are blessing us with the excess beauty in their pre-wedding shoot and we cannot get enough. Each frame is a fine blend of stylish looks and sweet love. They look so perfect together and their lovely photos are all you need for a bright and beautiful day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
As shared by the couple,  Khadija and Abdulmutalib:

We first met in 2018 and we were later reintroduced by a mutual friend in 2021… The rest they say is history.

               

Credits

Bride’s asooke outfit@loola.o.blings_asooke
White agbada@jamalfarisofficial
Planner@amariaheventplanners
Makeup@tasneemmujtabaa
Photography@cuteninetys  |  @nonsookoye_weddings
Lilac dress@jamalfarisofficial
Lilac agbada@atafo__

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai
css.php