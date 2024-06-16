All Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Khadija & Abdulmutalib Reconnected and Fell in Love!

If two people are meant to be, love will always find a way to bring them together. Khadija and Abdulmutalib met 6 years ago but lost touch.

However, three years later, they reconnected with the help of a mutual friend and it was as though no time had passed. Now, it’s all love in the air as they embark on a sweet forever journey. They are blessing us with the excess beauty in their pre-wedding shoot and we cannot get enough. Each frame is a fine blend of stylish looks and sweet love. They look so perfect together and their lovely photos are all you need for a bright and beautiful day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

As shared by the couple, Khadija and Abdulmutalib:

We first met in 2018 and we were later reintroduced by a mutual friend in 2021… The rest they say is history.

Credits

Bride’s asooke outfit: @loola.o.blings_asooke

White agbada: @jamalfarisofficial

Planner: @amariaheventplanners

Makeup: @tasneemmujtabaa

Photography: @cuteninetys | @nonsookoye_weddings

Lilac dress: @jamalfarisofficial

Lilac agbada: @atafo__