Sauti Sol drops New Album "Midnight Train"

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The award-winning afro-pop band Sauti Sol announced on Friday that their fifth studio album, “Midnight Train“, will be released on 5 June 2020.

The album houses 13 tracks which include previously released tracks, the rhythmic love jam ‘Suzanna’, the lead song from Netflix’s “Queen Sono” ‘Disco Matanga’, the uplifting ‘Brighter Days’, and ‘Insecure’ that explores the fear and insecurity that lies deep within.

Special and notable features on the album include American singer and songwriter, India Arie on sensual track “My Everything,” and Burna Boy guest appears on “Time Flies.” When reflecting, Bien explains that “Time Flies is inspired by Burna Boy’s increase journey. A lot can happen in a year with dedication.”

Recorded between Los Angeles, California, Johannesburg, South Africa and their hometown Nairobi, Kenya, “Midnight Train” demonstrates the bands songwriting and producing skills with electric energy and new rhythms. The album’s theme is centred around enjoying the journey of life but also embracing the hustles and the trials that come with it. You can count on Sauti Sol to deliver music from the heart and “Midnight Train” does not stray from the formula.

Listen to the track below:

Intro

 

Midnight Train

Insecure

Feel My Love

Brighter Days ft. Soweto Gospel Choir

Nenda Lote

Suzanna

 

Interlude

My Everything ft. India Arie

Wake Up ft. Mortimer

Sober

Disco Matanga (Yambakhana) ft. Black Motion & Sho Madjozi

Rhumba Japani ft. Kaskazini, Bensoul, Xenia, Nviiri, Okello Max, NHP

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

