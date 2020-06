Yung6ix is back with his third album “Introduction to Trapfro“.

“Introduction To Trapfro” captures a unique sound and encapsulates Nigerian culture perfectly with a modern-day trap twist, with guest appearances from Sinzu, Peruzzi, Dammy Krane and indigenous rapper, Erigga.

The album houses 9 tracks such as ‘What If‘, ‘Ina Benz‘, ‘Decision‘, ‘Body‘ and previous release, “You Don See Am“.

Listen to the album here: