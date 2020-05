Yung6ix teams up with Erigga, Payper Corleone and Dr Barz for this smashing rap track titled “You Don See Am”, produced by Geez Beatz, off his 3rd studio album titled “Introduction To Trapfro” with features from Peruzzi, Dammy Krane, Sinzu, Charass, Erigga, Payper Corleone, Dr Barz and Disally.

The album drops June 5th.

Listen to “You Don See Am” here: