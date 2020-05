Dr Sid has finally released his long-awaited EP titled “The Interesting EP”.

The body of work houses 5 solid tracks and features rapper, M.I. Abaga, Don Jazzy, LadiPoe, and Eyango, with production credits to Ozedikus, BurssBrain, London amongst others.

Listen to the tracks below:

The Lifestyle feat. M.I.

That’s Interesting feat. Don Jazzy

Carry Go

Groove

Lit feat. Ladipoe