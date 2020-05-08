Connect with us

New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Parker Ighile – Options

BellaNaija.com

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Reekado Banks is out with the official video for the recently released track “Options” featuring Parker Ighile – UK record producer, singer and songwriter with Nigerian roots. Parker’s distinct sound which is best introduced through his singles “Hell Yeah” & “You Don’t Own Me” embodies Western and African influences.

His production and songwriting prowess has been enlisted by Quincy JonesAriana Grande, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj among many others. The euphonious record; “Options” finds Reekado Banks and Parker Ighile ringing about their affection for a love interest that happens to be the apple of every other man’s eyes.

This serves as the first of their many collaborations intended to be rolled out as an EP later this year.

Watch the video below:

