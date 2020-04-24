New Music: Reekado Banks feat. Parker Ighile – Options

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

After an illustrious 2019 run that saw him perform at London’s 20,000 capacity 02 Arena and the release of “Rora” his mellow-pop smash that got listed as one of 2019’s best songs by Apple Music, Reekado Banks makes his maiden 2020 offering.

The new single dubbed “Options” features Parker Ighile – UK record producer, singer and songwriter with Nigerian roots. Parker’s distinct sound which is best introduced through his singles “Hell Yeah” & “You Don’t Own Me” embodies Western and African influences.

His production and songwriting prowess has been enlisted by Quincy Jones, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj among many others. The euphonious record; “Option” finds Reekado Banks and Parker Ighile ringing about their affection for a love interest that happens to be the apple of every other man’s eyes.

This serves as the first of their many collaborations intended to be rolled out as an EP later this year.

Listen to the track here:

