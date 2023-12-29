Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs of 2023 – “Unavailable”, “Me & U”, “Amapiano”

Barack Obama has graced us with another year of his musical musings, sharing his top tracks of 2023 just before the year ends. As usual, his playlist features a vibrant mix of genres, highlighting the sounds that kept him grooving through the year.

Afrobeats was not left out, with tracks like Davido and Musa Keys‘ “Unavailable,” Tems‘ “Me & U,” and the Grammy-nominated “Amapiano” by Asake and Olamide. Burna Boy, a repeat fave from Obama’s 2022 list, makes another appearance with “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” alongside 21 Savage.

R&B also shines, with Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Cobra,” Stromzy and Fredo‘s “Toxic Trait,” Victoria Monét‘s “On My Mama” and Tyla‘s “Water.”

“Here are some of my favourite songs from this year,” he wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 29. “Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.”

In 2022, he mentioned his favourite music from artists such as Burna Boy’s “Last Last“, Ayra Starr‘s “Rush“, Koffee‘s “Pull Up“, and Rema‘s “Calm Down“. He also typically shares his favourite songs of the summer every year. His summer tracks for 2023, included Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” and Ayra Starr’s “Sability“.