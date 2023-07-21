Connect with us

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr Feature in Obama’s 2023 Summer Music Playlist

Lil Kesh returns with New EP ‘Rhythm & Tunes’

New Music: Di’ja feat. Falaq Amin & Amana — Zaria

Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C celebrate 11 Years of Love

5 Things to Know Ahead of Adekunle Gold's Forthcoming Album

DMW Singer Liya talks about Her Music Journey & Meeting Davido on 'EchooRoom'

Ayra Starr, BNXN & Victony cover the Latest Edition of Teen Vogue's 'Africa’s New Wave'

Mr Eazi Teases ‘Chop Time, No Friend’ Ahead of Highly-Anticipated Debut Solo Album Drop on October 27, 2023

New Music + Video: Mr Eazi - Chop Time, No Friend

New Music: Chiké - Ego Oyibo

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Former President Barack Obama has released his annual summer music playlist. Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” and Ayra Starr’s “Sability” feature in this year’s list, which also includes songs by J Hus, SZA, The Pretenders, Jorja Smith, and more.

Obama shared the list on his social media page and said, “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer—aa mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

Here’s the full list.

