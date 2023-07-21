Burna Boy & Ayra Starr Feature in Obama’s 2023 Summer Music Playlist



Former President Barack Obama has released his annual summer music playlist. Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” and Ayra Starr’s “Sability” feature in this year’s list, which also includes songs by J Hus, SZA, The Pretenders, Jorja Smith, and more.

Obama shared the list on his social media page and said, “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer—aa mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

Here’s the full list.