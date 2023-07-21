5 Things to Know Ahead of Adekunle Gold’s Forthcoming Album

Since gracing us with his eponymous debut album “Gold” back in 2016, Adekunle Gold has repeatedly showcased his exceptional talent as a singer and songwriter, solidifying his status as one of Nigeria’s finest. Now, as he presents his latest studio masterpiece, he reaffirms his indisputable position as one of the best in the game.

Already treating us to four captivating tracks from the album – “Party No Dey Stop,” “Omo Eko,” “Do You Mind,” and “Ogaranya” – the excitement is building, and expectations have been sneakily introduced. However, there’s more to anticipate, and we can’t wait to experience it all with you! So, join us on this musical journey as we delve into what lies ahead in this highly anticipated album.

The album will be vibes all through

Party No Dey Stop and the other released songs off the album are sure to get you moving and grooving. The title alone, PNDS, sets the tone for a fun and lively track that will make you want to hit the dance floor. Similarly, Omo Eko kicks off with the crowd cheering, “AG, we wanna party!”—an immediate invitation to join in on the high-energy vibes. If these songs don’t get you in the mood for some great music and good times, we’re not sure what will. Give them a listen and let the music speak for itself.

It might make you love tequila

Adekunle Gold narrated in a video that he started preparing the songs on the album after having a shot of tequila and he just felt good. And as we know, artists are always manipulatively expressive in their art. Once you start listening to the album and everything gets groovy and vibey, you might want to also feel what AG was feeling while recording the songs; so you might decide to yourself a bottle of tequila.

Thank you Adekunle Gold https://t.co/gZU7CGL0eh — Tequila Ever After (@adekunleGOLD) July 13, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

The album will change Adekunle Gold’s life

Not our words, but his. His own words say it all. In a captivating video of him cycling under a beautiful sun, he declared, “’cause I know my life is about to change.” For any artist, each new album signifies a profound stride towards greater heights, and we wholeheartedly believe that Adekunle Gold’s journey will only keep soaring higher and higher. Just like him, we are eagerly anticipating this album, filled with excitement and anticipation for the musical magic he’s about to unleash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

The album will be called Tequila Ever After

AG announced that the album shall be called Tequila Ever After, a tribute to what inspired the album in coming to being. This is another reason for you to get prepared for probably falling in love with tequila.

28th of July is the start of a new era for me!

Thank You Jesus for This Album!

TEQUILA EVER AFTER! 🥃🥃🥃 pic.twitter.com/vvEti7P0b9 — Tequila Ever After (@adekunleGOLD) July 14, 2023

The album shall be his fifth studio album

After releasing four successful studio projects, Gold in 2016, About 30 in 2018, Afro Pop Vol. 1 in 2020, Catch Me if You Can in 2022, Tequila Ever After will be Adekunle Gold’s fifth album and it will be released on the 28th of this month, July; and we are confident it is also going to be successful.

Like everyone else, we are also looking forward to Tequila Ever After. Although we might need to ask AG when he’s going to give us Afro Pop Vol. 2.

***

Photo Credit:@adekunlegold