Connect with us

Events Music Promotions

Davido Delivers an Electrifying Performance at Flytime Fest 2023, Here's How it Went

Events News Promotions

Have a Look at Lord's London Dry Gin's Commitment towards Elevating Sportsmanship

Events Promotions

Celebrating the Success of Hilda Baci's Christmas Menu Class | Get the Scoop

Events Music News Promotions

From Woju To Buga: Kizz Daniel Celebrates A Decade On Stage At Flytime Fest 2023

Events News Promotions

Prosperis Holdings wraps the Year with a Trip to Vegas themed Party | Here is how it went

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Weddings

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

Events News Promotions

Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged Kicked Off With a Bang With Headline Performer, Roddy Ricch

Events Promotions Style

PUMA Launches New Store, Bringing Forever Faster Energy to Port Harcourt

Events Promotions

Joyful Moments as Santa Surprises Learners at ALX Nigeria Hubs

Events Promotions

LG Electronics shine the spotlight on HVAC Consultants and Contractors for their Contribution to Society

Events

Davido Delivers an Electrifying Performance at Flytime Fest 2023, Here’s How it Went

Brace Yourselves for Asake’s Christmas Special
Avatar photo

Published

20 hours ago

 on

Flytime Fest 2023 witnessed a phenomenal performance by superstar Davido, igniting the night with an array of hits and special appearances by BMW, Peruzzi, and Morravey. The crowd was taken on a musical journey from Davido classics like “Aye” and “Dami Duro” to recent hits from the Grammy-nominated “Timeless” album.

The energy was palpable as the venue witnessed a sold-out show, filled with an eclectic mix of fans, including notable personalities and top High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) from across the country.

As Flytime Fest 2023 reaches its final day, fans are abuzz with excitement for Mr Money, Asake’s headline performance, a rare and special Christmas treat for all attendees.

About Flytime Fest
Flytime Fest is Africa’s biggest music and live entertainment festival, featuring a diverse lineup of genres and talents from the continent and beyond. Organized by Flytime Promotions, One of Nigeria’s leading full-service entertainment companies with 19 years of experience in producing world-class events, these festivals are known for their exceptional production standards, multisensory experiences, and safety focus.

Attracting thousands of attendees from within and beyond the continent, the festivals celebrate and showcase the richness and diversity of African music and culture, providing a platform for both emerging and established artists to reach a global audience. Rhythm Unplugged, Nigeria’s longest-running concert, is an integral part of this vibrant brand story, adding its unique legacy to the festivities.

About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Their company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. They sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Their portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta.

Their hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Their nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. They are constantly transforming Their portfolio, from reducing sugar in Their drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

They seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across Their value chain. Together with Their bottling partners,

They employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php