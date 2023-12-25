Davido Delivers an Electrifying Performance at Flytime Fest 2023, Here’s How it Went

Flytime Fest 2023 witnessed a phenomenal performance by superstar Davido, igniting the night with an array of hits and special appearances by BMW, Peruzzi, and Morravey. The crowd was taken on a musical journey from Davido classics like “Aye” and “Dami Duro” to recent hits from the Grammy-nominated “Timeless” album.

The energy was palpable as the venue witnessed a sold-out show, filled with an eclectic mix of fans, including notable personalities and top High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) from across the country.

As Flytime Fest 2023 reaches its final day, fans are abuzz with excitement for Mr Money, Asake’s headline performance, a rare and special Christmas treat for all attendees.

About Flytime Fest

Flytime Fest is Africa’s biggest music and live entertainment festival, featuring a diverse lineup of genres and talents from the continent and beyond. Organized by Flytime Promotions, One of Nigeria’s leading full-service entertainment companies with 19 years of experience in producing world-class events, these festivals are known for their exceptional production standards, multisensory experiences, and safety focus.

Attracting thousands of attendees from within and beyond the continent, the festivals celebrate and showcase the richness and diversity of African music and culture, providing a platform for both emerging and established artists to reach a global audience. Rhythm Unplugged, Nigeria’s longest-running concert, is an integral part of this vibrant brand story, adding its unique legacy to the festivities.

