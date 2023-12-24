From Woju To Buga: Kizz Daniel Celebrates A Decade On Stage At Flytime Fest 2023

Headliner Kizz Daniel, the night’s undisputed king, owned the stage with the confidence and charisma of a seasoned performer. Celebrating a decade of chart-topping hits and a loyal fanbase, his set was a masterclass in crowd control.

Every song sparked a chorus of singalongs regardless of age group or musical preferences, further proving the undeniable truth – Kizz Daniel simply has “no bad songs.”

“Vado celebrating 10 years on stage at Flytime Fest is a milestone that we’re excited to be a part of,” said Cecil Hammond, Flytime Promotions‘ Founder and CEO. “We’ve witnessed some of his biggest moments here, and the energy in the room tonight proves his incredible talent. This journey is far from over, and Flytime will be there every step of the way, fuelling the next generation of African icons who dare to dream big.”

One lucky fan surprised Kizz Daniel with a personalized painting, adding a touch of heartwarming intimacy to the electrifying atmosphere.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. BNXN and Mayorkun, fresh off their energetic performance at the Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, surprised the crowd by joining Kizz Daniel onstage for a rendition of their hit collaboration “Gwagwalada.” and ‘True’

Throughout the night, Kizz Daniel showered lucky fans with giveaways of close to 5 million Naira. This act of kindness further cemented his bond with the audience.

The excitement and energy extend beyond the main stage. The bustling Fly Village, the festival’s retail hub, continues to be a must-see destination to shop for exclusive merchandise and explore impeccable culinary options. Ongoing mural by renowned painter Osa Seven keeps adding a touch of visual mystery to the festivities. The full reveal on the final day promises to be another highlight of the Flytime Fest 2023 experience.

While Day 2 was a total blast, the excitement didn’t end there. Day 3 promises an equally incredible performance, this time headlined by another Afrobeats superstar, Davido. Fans can expect nothing less than “The performance of the year,”.

Alongside the highly-anticipated 2023 lineup, Flytime Fest 2023 is proudly sponsored by Coca-Cola, Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu), Magicline Films, Clane, Cene+, Desperados, Heineken and Road14 Studios. Moët & Chandon and Hennessy are the official alcohol sponsors for Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, and the performances of Kizz Daniel and Asake on December 21, 23, and 25. Martell Cognac serves as the official spirits sponsor for Davido’s exceptional performance on December 24.

