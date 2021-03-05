Look who’s going to Oxford University – It’s Cuppy 👏🏾

Connect with us

 on

It’s another major achievement for DJ Cuppy!

The disc jockey and singer has been accepted into Oxford University for a Masters Degree and she’s dedicating it to her parents Nana and Femi Otedola.

Cuppy, who is set to begin in October, shared a video on Instagram in which she could be heard telling her parents “I got in! I’m going to Oxford University. I’m going to Lady Margaret Hall.”

Captioning the video, she wrote

HUGE NEWS and I had to tell my parents first! 🙌🏾 🎓🎉 … I’ve been accepted into OXFORD UNIVERSITY for a Masters!!! This degree is dedicated to @Nana_Otedola & @FemiOtedola 👏🏾💪🏾 #CuppyOnAMission

Cuppy later shared a copy of her certificate of offer saying, “My PROUDEST achievement to date… Oxford University, see you in October! 🙌🏾 🎓🎉”

Congratulations Cuppy🎉

Watch the video below:

