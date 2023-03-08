Volcan de mi Tierra tequila Celebrates Margarita Day, the Margarita Way!

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Volcan de mi Tierra tequila, the most premium tequila brand in Nigeria, marked  Margarita day with the best Margaritas at @elpadrino.ng.

Margaritas, memories and amigos were made at the immersive celebration. Guests enjoyed Margarita cocktails specially crafted with Volcan tequila and It was indeed an unforgettable experience.

World Margarita Day was a blast and we have pictures to prove it!

Follow the conversation with #VolcanTequilaLagos to catch all the exciting activities and get updates for upcoming events. 

#HappyMargaritaDay #VolcanTequilaLagos

  

