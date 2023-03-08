Events
Volcan de mi Tierra tequila Celebrates Margarita Day, the Margarita Way!
Volcan de mi Tierra tequila, the most premium tequila brand in Nigeria, marked Margarita day with the best Margaritas at @elpadrino.ng.
Margaritas, memories and amigos were made at the immersive celebration. Guests enjoyed Margarita cocktails specially crafted with Volcan tequila and It was indeed an unforgettable experience.
World Margarita Day was a blast and we have pictures to prove it!
