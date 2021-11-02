Connect with us

Ajebo Hustlers will be Live at the ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ Hosted by Volcán Tequila | November 2nd

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Dia de Los Muertos a.k.a the “Day of the Dead” is originally a Mexican annual holiday in remembrance of departed family, friends and loved ones, and a celebration of the ones still living.


It is a festival-like celebration, and decorations are made using skulls made from clay and other suitable materials, papel picados; which are cut paper flags, tombstones, and sugar skulls. Pan de Muerto; “bread for the dead” is also made into shapes of skulls and human figures. Traditionally, the bread is made like a human skull with decorations of crossed bones.

Traditional foods of Dia de los Muertos are tortillas, tamales, and Tequila.

Volcán de mi Tierra marks this holiday to remember and celebrate all our loved ones who have passed on, as well as reinforce the message that life is a gift that should be lived with 100% Heart.

Volcán De Mi Tierra is located at the heart of Jalisco, and at the bottom of the Volcano called “tequila” which erupted and gave fertility to the soil of the Jalisco region, nourishing our terroirs and inspiring our community in the craft of our spirit. Volcan de Mi Tierra 100% Heart, 100% Craft, 100% Natural, and 100% Blend.

Volcán Tequila hosts the first Dia de Los Muertos celebration in Lagos, Nigeria tomorrow night, at Pablo by Cubana Nightclub, from 8 PM till late! You do not want to miss this! Come turn up with Volcan Tequila tomorrow night as we celebrate the Day of the Dead!

Sponsored Content

