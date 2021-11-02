Ajebo Hustlers will be Live at the ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ Hosted by Volcán Tequila | November 2nd

Dia de Los Muertos a.k.a the “Day of the Dead” is originally a Mexican annual holiday in remembrance of departed family, friends and loved ones, and a celebration of the ones still living.



It is a festival-like celebration, and decorations are made using skulls made from clay and other suitable materials, papel picados; which are cut paper flags, tombstones, and sugar skulls. Pan de Muerto; “bread for the dead” is also made into shapes of skulls and human figures. Traditionally, the bread is made like a human skull with decorations of crossed bones.

Traditional foods of Dia de los Muertos are tortillas, tamales, and Tequila.

