Winners Have Emerged In The N5.5 Million Face of Zandas Global (FOZGL) Competition

Drea Okeke Shares Her Hair Story: Alopecia, Braids and Getting Back Her Groove

10 African Female-Owned Skincare Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

ICYMI: Chanel Taps Whitney Peak As The New Face Of Coco Mademoiselle

Trust Us,  Ale Jay's Detailed Full Glam Tutorial is A Must Watch!

MAJOR: Aya Nakamura Is The Newly Appointed Global Ambassador for Lancôme

6 Easy Tips for Better Looking Skin in 2023 – You're Welcome!

A Guide To Laying A Super Flat Wig, Courtesy Beauty By Bemi

How to Keep Your Makeup in Place All Day, According to Ale Jay

5 Makeup Mistakes You Are Probably Making, According to Dimma Umeh

Published

3 hours ago

 on

February 18, 2023, saw an amazing night as the Face of Zandas Global Resources (FOZGL) competition had the grand finale for it’s maiden edition, with winners going home with cool cash and other benefits. the event was held at the Lagos Oriental hotel

Zandas Global Resources is a global cosmetics brand that focuses on empowering its target audience with products that are designed to help them discover their authentic individuality.

 

The event featured memorable performances from talented star artists such as Iyanya, Charles Okocha, Larry Gaaga and up-coming talent Kums and Byno who thrilled the audience with their scintillating performances.

The audience was treated to an unforgettable experience as they watched the winners emerge from the FOZGL competition following a rigorous selection process spanning months,

Chisom Udoye emerged as the winner of the FOZGL competition, taking home the grand prize of 2 million naira.
Jadesola Ayeola was the first runner-up who won 1.5 million naira.
Pearl Benedict emerged as the second runner-up, with a prize of 1 million naira.
Anyanwu Kelechi and Anita Nwaokoru were awarded the third and fourth runner-up positions, respectively of which they were awarded five hundred thousand naira each.

The competition, which had over 50 entries, required participants to have up to 3000 followers on Instagram/Tiktok, purchase a product and make a social media post of themselves, stating why they deserve to be the face of ZGL.

The initial selection was based on their excellent presentation and demonstrated understanding of the brand and its objectives.

Upon selection, the participants underwent training, lectures and tasks to help prepare them for their future in the digital space as influencers and ‘digipreneurs’.

The final selection was performance-based, in line with the metrics previously set by an independent faculty; Thrive Nigeria, a digital media and marketing company based in Lagos, is the event organizing partner of the FOZGL competition.

The FOZGL grand finale was also an opportunity for Zandas Global Resources to unveil its newest skincare addition, the ‘X7 face and body scrub’. A blend of natural exfoliants, the scrub helps users feel rejuvenated and achieve clear, radiant skin.

The Face of ZGL competition was aimed at providing an enabling platform and helping young aspiring models, influencers and digipreneurs find the initial push into a very competitive space without compromise.

Zandas Global Resources remains committed to positively impacting society through youth engagement programs and CSR initiatives. The brand hopes to give young women the opportunity to thrive and excel in social media and the digital world.

