Drea Okeke Shares Her Hair Story: Alopecia, Braids and Getting Back Her Groove

Alopecia simply referred to as “hair loss” is an excessive loss of hair from the scalp or the entire body. It can be temporary or permanent. Alopecia can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions or a normal part of ageing. The term “Baldness” typically refers to excessive hair loss from the scalp. Anyone can lose hair on their head, though it’s more common in men, a lot of women quietly struggle with it too. The most common cause of baldness is hereditary hair loss with age.

For Nigerian-American Engineer turned Content Creator and Social Media Strategist – Drea Okeke, known as “Drea Knows Best” on Instagram, hair loss is hereditary. While some people prefer to let their hair loss run its course untreated and unhidden, others may cover it up with hairstyles, makeup, hats or scarves, and some others choose one of the treatments available to prevent further hair loss or restore growth. Treatment should ideally be done with professional medical supervision.

Drea has hidden alopecia under lace wigs for years even though she loves braids a lot. For the first time in 4 years, she decides to get braids again as she embarks on a new phase of life sharing her hair story and embracing all parts of who she is. Drea met up with New Jersey’s super skilful Alopecia hair braider for some trendy gypsy braids, enjoy watching:

See Drea rocking her braids below:

