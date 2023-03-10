BNSWomensMonth: Join BellaNaija Style’s Conversation this Sunday With Diana Eneje

Every week in March, BellaNaija Style will host relevant, thought-provoking conversations with African female industry leaders in the fashion, beauty and media space on @bellanaijastyle‘s Instagram Live. So mark your calendars for the ultimate #BNSConvos!

In recent years, social media has become a powerful tool for beauty brands to connect with customers and build their brands. In Africa, the rise of social media has been especially transformative, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and reach a global audience. From Instagram to YouTube, social media has opened up new opportunities for African beauty brands to establish themselves in the highly competitive beauty industry.

In this live conversation, we will explore the impact of social media on building a successful beauty brand in Africa. We will hear from an expert in the beauty industry who has leveraged social media to grow their businesses, from creating engaging content to building a loyal customer base. We will discuss the challenges and opportunities that come with social media marketing, including creating a unique brand identity, building an online community, and navigating the rapidly changing digital landscape.

The conversation will also touch on the role of social media influencers and how they can help to promote African beauty brands. We will explore how beauty brands can collaborate with influencers to reach new audiences and build their brand, while also ensuring authenticity and transparency in their marketing strategies.

We invite you as our guest for this relevant topic tagged The Impact of Social Media in Building A Successful Beauty Brand in Africa on Sunday, March 12th. In this exclusive interview with Nigerian fashion enthusiast, model, vlogger and social media personality Diana Eneje.

Meet The Speaker

Diana Chioma Eneje, known professionally as Diana Eneje, In 2016, started her career in modelling as a teen model at 14. She has won the Most Influential Female Personality Awards under the Nigerian Teens Choice Awards and Nigerian Teens Choice Most Influential / Fashionable Female Awards.

For her 17th birthday, she launched her beauty brand, The Shine Cartel. Diana started vlogging on YouTube in August 2019, chronicling fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and travel experiences.

Diana appeared in Rema’s viral music video Dumebi and has worked with top brands like HP, Cadbury, Swarovski PayPorte, Mango, Stanbic IBTC, Krispy Kreme, Kellogg Tolaram, Infinix, Bolt, Coca-Cola, Octafx and much more.

Date: 12th, March 2022

Time: 5 PM WAT

Venue: @bellanaijastyle's Instagram LIVE

