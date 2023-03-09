An Easy Way To Stand Out From The Crowd This Week On #Bellastylista: Issue 227

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

The colour white has been associated with the highest standards and status in society. White symbolizes ‘purity’—innocence, virginity, purification, holiness, and cleanliness—a pure state, before being ‘tainted’. A white outfit can evoke a sense of purity, innocence, freshness, or cleanliness. Wearing white is one of the easiest ways to stand out from the crowd and make a subtle status statement.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LindyM (@lindelwa.mkhonta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LindyM (@lindelwa.mkhonta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tubobereni S. (@tubobereni_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tubobereni S. (@tubobereni_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina_M (@nina_masuku)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lerato Kganyago (@leratokganyago)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@sonia_barbie_tucker)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fatigun Subomi (@subbyphotography)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fatigun Subomi (@subbyphotography)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

