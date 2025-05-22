Africa Soft Power ‘25 Is Here: Esther’s in Nairobi to Share All the Exciting Moments



Hey BellaNaijarians,

The Africa Soft Power Summit is in full swing here in Nairobi, Kenya, and it’s been a powerful gathering of influential voices from across Africa.

This year’s theme, “Africa’s Growth Engine: Aligning the Flow of Money, Innovation, and Global Opportunities,” focuses on how Africa’s creative, technological, and business sectors are converging to drive the continent’s advancement.

Throughout the summit, attendees will engage in a variety of events, including:

The Remarkable African Women’s Leadership Conference, highlighting the role of women in leadership across Africa

The Creative & Innovative Industries Conference, exploring the intersection of creativity and commerce

The Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards, celebrating excellence in African art, fashion, film, entertainment, media, and tech

Curated city tours, offering attendees a chance to experience Nairobi’s rich culture and innovation firsthand

BellaNaija is also partnering with eHealth Africa for a side event titled “Edutainment: A Creative Solution for Social Impact in Africa” — a dive into how storytelling and entertainment can be used to tackle key health challenges affecting young Africans today.

We’re excited for what’s ahead, and we’ll be bringing you all the highlights as the summit continues.

Keep up with it all on @bellanaija using the hashtags #ASPSUMMIT25, #BNatASPNairobi and #BNTravel