Africa Soft Power ‘25 Is Here: Esther’s in Nairobi to Share All the Exciting Moments

Queen Ivie Atuwatse of Warri Is 39 and Glowing | See All the Gorgeous Birthday Photos

We’re Still Thinking About Damilola Adegbite’s 40th and That Quietly Majestic Gown

Lanre Olusola Discusses Building Meaningful Relationships on Be Transformed Podcast

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Just Got More Exciting with Tyla as Host

Zikoko Launches HER: A Docuseries Spotlighting the Power and Grit of Nigerian Women | Get the Scoop

Zikoko’s New Docuseries "HER" Spotlights the Bold Brilliant Women Powering Nigeria’s Economy

The First #WithChude Live witnessed over 5000 Guests and Outstanding Dignitaries Present!

The Passport Issue: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Travel Issue

"I’m Still Healing, But My Healing is Beautiful:" Omowunmi Dada on Pain, Surgery & Getting Back Up

3 hours ago

Hey BellaNaijarians,

The Africa Soft Power Summit is in full swing here in Nairobi, Kenya, and it’s been a powerful gathering of influential voices from across Africa.

This year’s theme, “Africa’s Growth Engine: Aligning the Flow of Money, Innovation, and Global Opportunities,” focuses on how Africa’s creative, technological, and business sectors are converging to drive the continent’s advancement.

Throughout the summit, attendees will engage in a variety of events, including:

  • The Remarkable African Women’s Leadership Conference, highlighting the role of women in leadership across Africa

  • The Creative & Innovative Industries Conference, exploring the intersection of creativity and commerce

  • The Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards, celebrating excellence in African art, fashion, film, entertainment, media, and tech

  • Curated city tours, offering attendees a chance to experience Nairobi’s rich culture and innovation firsthand

BellaNaija is also partnering with eHealth Africa for a side event titled “Edutainment: A Creative Solution for Social Impact in Africa” — a dive into how storytelling and entertainment can be used to tackle key health challenges affecting young Africans today.

We’re excited for what’s ahead, and we’ll be bringing you all the highlights as the summit continues.

Keep up with it all on @bellanaija using the hashtags #ASPSUMMIT25, #BNatASPNairobi and #BNTravel

