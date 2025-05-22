Connect with us

Events Promotions

NASENI's DELT-Her 2.0 Initiative is Bridging the Gap and Doubling Female Engineers in Nigeria

Events Promotions

ÀJỌJẸ marks Its First Anniversary with an Intimate Media Dinner Honouring the Nigerian Heritage

Events Promotions

From A VFX red carpet experience to the walk of fame: Legend Twist delivers BIG at AMVCAs 11!

Events Promotions

Jameson City Takeover Returned to Abuja With a Bang

Events Promotions

Indomie Fan Club celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a Burst of Colour, Energy, and Kiddies Joy!

Events Promotions

The 3-Day Transformational Science Of Trade Conference 2025 Delivers a Bold Vision for Africa!

Events Promotions

eHealth Africa and BellaNaija Unite to Champion Digital Health Innovation at Africa Soft Power Summit 2025

Events Promotions

Lagos Leather Fair 2025: Africa’s Leather Industry Takes Center Stage

Events Promotions

EcoAction Summit Empowers 1200+ in Ekiti With Tools for Growth, Sustainability & Success

Events Promotions

A Fusion of Style and Excitement: Heineken brought the Heat at the AMVCA 2025 Afterparty!

Events

NASENI’s DELT-Her 2.0 Initiative is Bridging the Gap and Doubling Female Engineers in Nigeria

Avatar photo

Published

14 minutes ago

 on

The National Science Engineering Initiative (NASENI) is committed to bridging the gender gap in engineering through its DELT-Her initiative.

At the DELT-Her 2.0 call for proposals in Abuja, on Monday, May 19th, 2025, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Khalil Halilu, reiterated the agency’s dedication to empowering women in the field.

Our goal is to double the number of female engineers in Nigeria within five years. Advancing gender balance and building a stronger and more inclusive technology sector, said Khalil Halilu.

The EVC went on to highlight the gender imbalance in Nigeria’s engineering workforce (5% women vs. 28% globally) and framed it as an opportunity to empower women. DELT-Her aims to promote women in STEM, ensuring they are at the forefront of innovation.

Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), Dr Mohammed Dahiru, also stated that

This initiative is designed to nurture talent and create and ecosystem that will ensure that women excel in the field of engineering

The representative of the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, also emphasized women’s crucial role in Nigeria’s technology future, describing DELT-Her as “a strategic leverage for national transformation through inclusive innovation.”

In its first phase last year, DELT-Her successfully disbursed ₦70.5 million to six outstanding female engineers who developed pioneering solutions, including AI-powered soil monitoring, drone surveillance systems and sustainable automotive brake pads.

The DELT-Her 2.0 proposal portal is live here and will remain open until July 31, 2025. The initiative continues to unlock new pathways for Nigerian women in engineering to build, lead and scale transformative tech solutions.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php