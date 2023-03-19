BBTitans: Blue Aiva, Nana & Miracle OP are the Latest to be Evicted from the House

Big Brother Titans live eviction shows always create tension for the nominated housemates. Blue Aiva, Nana, and Miracle OP are the latest to be evicted from the house.

Once Lawrence and Ebuka announced their time was up, the housemates couldn’t help but gasp. They all said their goodbyes and made their way to the stage.

Ebuka then asked each of them about their experience in the Big Brother Titans house. Nana spoke about her relationship with the Blaqboi and who she would miss most in the house. Miracle OP spoke about how grateful he was for the opportunity to be on the show and how much he had learned about himself during his time in the house.

The evicted housemates then said their final goodbyes to the audience and left the stage, ready to begin their new lives outside the Big Brother Titans house.