Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Mo Abudu's Short Film "Dust To Dreams" is Set to be Directed by Idris Elba

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Chris Attoh, Kate Henshaw & Juliet Ibrahim in the Trailer for "Nine"

Events Movies Movies & TV Music Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: See All the Stunning Looks from the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Movies & TV Nollywood

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun's Documentary “Where the Heck is My Period?” is Now on Prime Video

BN TV Movies & TV

Kunle Remi & Bimbo Ademoye Review Ajebo's Skits & More on "The Buffet"

BN TV Movies & TV

It's All About Apologies in Episode 5 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uzee Usman, Eyimeyi Afolayan & Lateef Adedimeji Reflect on Set Life & Working with Kunle Afolayan on "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

Movies & TV News

Oluchi 'TheIboBlondie' Harrison is the Newest Addition to MTV Base's Culture Squad

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

Movies & TV Music

Tems, Davido, Lojay & Aleema Omotoni Land NAACP Image Awards

Movies & TV

Mo Abudu’s Short Film “Dust To Dreams” is Set to be Directed by Idris Elba

Avatar photo

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Media mogul Mo Abudu has a short film in the works which is to be directed by the English actor Idris Elba. The short film titled “Dust To Dreams” is a collaboration between EbonyLife Films and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) through its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex).

The film follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter as she meets her father for the first time. It features Nollywood stars including Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, former Nigerian Idol contestant Constance Olatunde, and British singer, Seal.

Created by Mo Abudu, and written and directed by Elba, Mo Abudu will serve as both executive producer and producer, with Heidi Uys as supervising producer. Joining them on the project are producers Temidayo Makanjuola, Inem King, and Vanessa Demme.

Last year, Mo Abudu and Idris Elba announced a partnership to empower and uplift African stories through their production companies, EbonyLife Media and Green Door Pictures.

Sharing the news via her Instagram page, Mo Abudu stated, “I’m beyond thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration close to my heart! ✨ Teaming up with Afreximbank, EbonyLife Films proudly presents “Dust to Dreams” – a mesmerizing short film created by yours truly, adapted by the brilliant Idris Elba, and set to be directed by none other than the incomparable Idris Elba himself…

Select members of the Create Africa team curated by me will also play a role in the project, including Audu Maikori’s Chocolate City, and renowned Fashion Designer Lanre Da Silva Join us on this exhilarating journey of creativity, empowerment, and storytelling excellence alongside the EbonyLife team…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Oluwasanmi & Abigail Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the UK

Smart Emmanuel: Could Persistence Be the Best Marketing Strategy?

Charity Adubong is Preserving Traditional Ghanaian Foods with Innovative Techniques

BN Book Review: You Need More Than Dreams by Tolu A. Akinyemi | Review By Rose Mgbodichimma

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Dives into Haoma Worgwu’s Journey to Becoming the LinkedIn Queen
css.php