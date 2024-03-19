Mo Abudu’s Short Film “Dust To Dreams” is Set to be Directed by Idris Elba

Media mogul Mo Abudu has a short film in the works which is to be directed by the English actor Idris Elba. The short film titled “Dust To Dreams” is a collaboration between EbonyLife Films and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) through its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex).

The film follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter as she meets her father for the first time. It features Nollywood stars including Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, former Nigerian Idol contestant Constance Olatunde, and British singer, Seal.

Created by Mo Abudu, and written and directed by Elba, Mo Abudu will serve as both executive producer and producer, with Heidi Uys as supervising producer. Joining them on the project are producers Temidayo Makanjuola, Inem King, and Vanessa Demme.

Last year, Mo Abudu and Idris Elba announced a partnership to empower and uplift African stories through their production companies, EbonyLife Media and Green Door Pictures.

Sharing the news via her Instagram page, Mo Abudu stated, “I’m beyond thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration close to my heart! ✨ Teaming up with Afreximbank, EbonyLife Films proudly presents “Dust to Dreams” – a mesmerizing short film created by yours truly, adapted by the brilliant Idris Elba, and set to be directed by none other than the incomparable Idris Elba himself… Select members of the Create Africa team curated by me will also play a role in the project, including Audu Maikori’s Chocolate City, and renowned Fashion Designer Lanre Da Silva Join us on this exhilarating journey of creativity, empowerment, and storytelling excellence alongside the EbonyLife team…”