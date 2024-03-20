Connect with us

BN TV Nollywood

Timini Egbuson Talks New Projects, Relationship Status & More on Hawa Magaji's "Who's In My House"

BN TV Career

Yvonne Mtengwa Uncovers the Many Layers of Being an African Woman in UAE Media Space on “Road To Success” Podcast

BN TV Music

New Video: Wizard Chan & Joeboy - Loner

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Blue Mbombo Turned Heads At The Don Julio 1942 Oscars Viewing Party | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style

Drea Okeke Made a Fabulous Debut at the 96th Oscars with a Touch of Our Ankara, See Here

BN TV Music

Tyla teams up with Travis Scott for the Music Video & Remix of "Water"

BN TV Career

Watch: Ebele Udoh-Grant Chats with Omon Odike on Fashion & Tech on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV

Here's A Recipe That Takes Soaked Garri from Basic to Extra

BN TV Relationships

Is Love Worth A Dime? Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Discuss Love and Money

Beauty BN TV Events Style

3 Times Rita Dominic-Anosike Sported Nigerian Woman-owned Fashion Brands During Her Sensational Ghana Trip

BN TV

Timini Egbuson Talks New Projects, Relationship Status & More on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House”

Avatar photo

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Timini Egbuson joins Hawa Magaji as the guest in this episode of “Who’s In My House.” Over breakfast, the Nollywood actor discusses his present life, current work projects, and new relationship status.

During the discussion, Timini talks about his experience on the new show alongside Ebuka and four other friends. He also opens up about the challenges men face in their romantic relationships and friendships, as well as the exciting developments in his life.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Ritual of Ramadan

Oluwasanmi & Abigail Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the UK

Smart Emmanuel: Could Persistence Be the Best Marketing Strategy?

Charity Adubong is Preserving Traditional Ghanaian Foods with Innovative Techniques

BN Book Review: You Need More Than Dreams by Tolu A. Akinyemi | Review By Rose Mgbodichimma
css.php