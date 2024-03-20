Timini Egbuson Talks New Projects, Relationship Status & More on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House”

Timini Egbuson joins Hawa Magaji as the guest in this episode of “Who’s In My House.” Over breakfast, the Nollywood actor discusses his present life, current work projects, and new relationship status.

During the discussion, Timini talks about his experience on the new show alongside Ebuka and four other friends. He also opens up about the challenges men face in their romantic relationships and friendships, as well as the exciting developments in his life.

Watch: