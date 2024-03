The music video for the “Ojapiano” remix, a surprising collaboration between Nigerian singer Kcee and the American pop rock band, One Republic has been released.

Kcee originally released “Ojapiano” last June, blending traditional Ọjà sounds from Nigeria’s South East with popular Amapiano beats from South Africa. The remix, produced by JaySynths and Tyler Spry, was released this week. Watch: