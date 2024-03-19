Kcee & One Republic Link Up for the Remix of “Ojapiano” | Listen

You can call him the Ojapiano crooner now. In an unexpected collaboration in the music industry, Kcee has returned with a remix of his hit single “Ojapiano” featuring the American pop rock band, One Republic.

The original “Ojapiano,” a fusion of traditional Ọjà sounds from the South East of Nigeria and the popular Amapiano beats from South Africa, was released by Kcee in June last year.

The remix is produced by JaySynths and Tyler Spry, and is expected to fuse the sounds of the pop band with those of the original song.

Listen below:

Stream the remix here.