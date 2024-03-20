Yvonne Mtengwa Uncovers the Many Layers of Being an African Woman in UAE Media Space on “Road To Success” Podcast

On this episode of the “Road to Success” podcast with host Mayowa Adegoke aka (TheLadyMayowa), travel journalist and communications expert Yvonne Mtengwa shares her life journey navigating the ups and downs of being a wife, mother and career woman.

Formerly the head of PR at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yvonne is now a celebrated media figure, often hosted by African governments and top-tier hotels in the UAE. She has also become a leader in the African community, but her journey was not always smooth.

In this episode, Yvonne’s story gives us insight into the lives of countless women who have had to make sacrifices for the sake of family – often moving across borders with their husbands. Through her experiences, she shares the process of losing and finding oneself, creating new opportunities, and blazing a trail for others.

If you missed the previous episode, catch up here.

Watch the podcast here