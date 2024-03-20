Connect with us

Yvonne Mtengwa Uncovers the Many Layers of Being an African Woman in UAE Media Space on "Road To Success" Podcast

Timini Egbuson Talks New Projects, Relationship Status & More on Hawa Magaji's "Who's In My House"

New Video: Wizard Chan & Joeboy - Loner

How Blue Mbombo Turned Heads At The Don Julio 1942 Oscars Viewing Party | WATCH

Drea Okeke Made a Fabulous Debut at the 96th Oscars with a Touch of Our Ankara, See Here

Tyla teams up with Travis Scott for the Music Video & Remix of "Water"

Watch: Ebele Udoh-Grant Chats with Omon Odike on Fashion & Tech on "Omon's Couch"

Here's A Recipe That Takes Soaked Garri from Basic to Extra

Is Love Worth A Dime? Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Discuss Love and Money

3 Times Rita Dominic-Anosike Sported Nigerian Woman-owned Fashion Brands During Her Sensational Ghana Trip

Yvonne Mtengwa Uncovers the Many Layers of Being an African Woman in UAE Media Space on “Road To Success” Podcast

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On this episode of the “Road to Success” podcast with host Mayowa Adegoke aka (TheLadyMayowa), travel journalist and communications expert Yvonne Mtengwa shares her life journey navigating the ups and downs of being a wife, mother and career woman.

Formerly the head of PR at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yvonne is now a celebrated media figure, often hosted by African governments and top-tier hotels in the UAE. She has also become a leader in the African community, but her journey was not always smooth.

In this episode, Yvonne’s story gives us insight into the lives of countless women who have had to make sacrifices for the sake of family – often moving across borders with their husbands. Through her experiences, she shares the process of losing and finding oneself, creating new opportunities, and blazing a trail for others.

Watch the podcast here

 

