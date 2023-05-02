Rihanna, Tems, Serena Williams & Everyone We Spotted at the 2023 Met Gala

Every year, the biggest global stars from across the film, television, and music industries converge on the Met Gala stage for what is arguably the most anticipated fashion event of the year.

The theme of this year’s event is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honour of the late fashion designer’s life and work.

From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s red carpet appearance, Serena Williams announcing baby number two on the way, Tems’ graceful red carpet moment, and Lil Nas X’s daring head-to-toe crystal ensemble—this year’s event was surely one for the books.

The event, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, had stars like Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Nas X, Rihanna, Lizzo, Tems, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Billie Eilish, Naomi Campbell, Ice Spice, Taika Waititi, Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie, Keke Palmer, Lily Collins, Kim Kardashian, Florence Pugh, Burna Boy, and lots more in attendance.