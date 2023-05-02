Connect with us

Events Movies Music

Rihanna, Tems, Serena Williams & Everyone We Spotted at the 2023 Met Gala

Events Music Style

A Moment Please - Tems Wore A Robert Wun Dress To The 2023 Met Gala

Events News Promotions

Experience the Evolution of Artistic Vision: 'Kindred Spirits' Exhibition Celebrates 25 Years of Collaboration

Career Events News Promotions

Kigali gears up to host Africa Soft Power Summit '23: A Confluence of Creativity and Leadership | May 23 -27

Career Events Promotions

Unleashed 4 Takeover Conference 2023 is Back and ready to Transform Nigeria's Real Estate Industry

Events Music News

9JAGIDI Fest Returns With a Bang for Its 5th Anniversary

Events News Promotions

So&U Marks 33 Years of Creative Excellence With an Interesting Lineup of Activities

Events News Promotions

Check out Highlights from Ibukun Awosika's International Woman Leadership Conference Dubai

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Promotions

Monkey Shoulder's MadeforMixing Press Play Concert records First-Ever Fusion of AI, Light & Sound

Events

Rihanna, Tems, Serena Williams & Everyone We Spotted at the 2023 Met Gala

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Every year, the biggest global stars from across the film, television, and music industries converge on the Met Gala stage for what is arguably the most anticipated fashion event of the year.

The theme of this year’s event is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honour of the late fashion designer’s life and work.

From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s red carpet appearance, Serena Williams announcing baby number two on the way, Tems’ graceful red carpet moment, and Lil Nas X’s daring head-to-toe crystal ensemble—this year’s event was surely one for the books.

The event, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, had stars like Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Nas XRihannaLizzo, Tems, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Billie Eilish, Naomi Campbell, Ice SpiceTaika Waititi, Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie, Keke Palmer, Lily Collins, Kim Kardashian, Florence Pugh, Burna Boy, and lots more in attendance.

Check them out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Passive Income – Is your Money Working for You?

Adebola Williams: A Mother to Generations – Dr Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili At 60

Ayetoro Town is Going Underwater But Help May Be On its Way

Chude Jideonwo: The Most Important Thing About Being Obiageli Ezekwesili

Mfonobong Inyang: Fight or Flight – Is Japa The Only Escape From Poor Governance?
css.php