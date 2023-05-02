Sneak Peek of Burna Boy’s Look for the 2023 Met Gala

Fresh from his thrilling performances on the Coachella stage, Nigerian singer and global superstar Burna Boy graced and stunned the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala.

Known for his unique interpretation of Afrobeats, his global sound, and his scintillating stage performances, the “Ye” crooner rocked up to the gathering of stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a matching black and blue slightly checkered outfit and a generous cape-like extension of the same material flowing behind the star.

See Burna Boy’s look below: