Sneak Peek of Burna Boy’s Look for the 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna, Tems, Serena Williams & Everyone We Spotted at the 2023 Met Gala

A Moment Please - Tems Wore A Robert Wun Dress To The 2023 Met Gala

New Video: Zinoleesky — Many Things

"It's a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!" - Davido says to Chioma on Her Birthday

Sing Along with Ayra Starr in this Episode of Elle's Song Association

Choplife Soundsystem' announces its arrival with 'Wena' ft. Ami Faku from Mr Eazi and DJ Edu

282 Students at C.K. Tedam University in Ghana Are Now Beneficiaries of Mr Eazi's Student Fund

9JAGIDI Fest Returns With a Bang for Its 5th Anniversary

New Music: Rose May Alaba — Ibadi

4 hours ago

Fresh from his thrilling performances on the Coachella stage, Nigerian singer and global superstar Burna Boy graced and stunned the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala.

Known for his unique interpretation of Afrobeats, his global sound, and his scintillating stage performances, the “Ye” crooner rocked up to the gathering of stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a matching black and blue slightly checkered outfit and a generous cape-like extension of the same material flowing behind the star.

See Burna Boy’s look below:

@bellanaija Sneak peek of Odogwu @Burna Boy’s look for the #MetGala #BellaNaija #2023MetGala #MetGala2023 ♬ original sound – bellanaija

