A Moment Please – Tems Wore A Robert Wun Dress To The 2023 Met Gala

Award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems shone like a million stars in the stunning dress she rocked for the Met Gala.

In March this year, the “Damages” crooner set social media agog with her viral sculptural Lever Couture gown. For her Met Gala appearance, the Nigerian singer does one better and confirms her superstar status with the breathtaking dress—Robert Wun’s latest signature design—that featured a black corset-like top, a flowing regal white finishing at the bottom, and elbow-length gloves.