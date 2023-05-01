Connect with us

Experience the Evolution of Artistic Vision: 'Kindred Spirits' Exhibition Celebrates 25 Years of Collaboration

Kigali gears up to host Africa Soft Power Summit '23: A Confluence of Creativity and Leadership | May 23 -27

Unleashed 4 Takeover Conference 2023 is Back and ready to Transform Nigeria's Real Estate Industry

9JAGIDI Fest Returns With a Bang for Its 5th Anniversary

So&U Marks 33 Years of Creative Excellence With an Interesting Lineup of Activities

Check out Highlights from Ibukun Awosika's International Woman Leadership Conference Dubai

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Monkey Shoulder's MadeforMixing Press Play Concert records First-Ever Fusion of AI, Light & Sound

Fueling the Fun: Zagg Amps Up the Atmosphere at Timeless Concert

A Moment Please – Tems Wore A Robert Wun Dress To The 2023 Met Gala

Award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems shone like a million stars in the stunning dress she rocked for the Met Gala.

In March this year, the “Damages” crooner set social media agog with her viral sculptural Lever Couture gown. For her Met Gala appearance, the Nigerian singer does one better and confirms her superstar status with the breathtaking dress—Robert Wun’s latest signature design—that featured a black corset-like top, a flowing regal white finishing at the bottom, and elbow-length gloves.

She ATE and left no crumbs. Tems did it effortlessly.

See her look below:

