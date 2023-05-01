Experience the Evolution of Artistic Vision: ‘Kindred Spirits’ Exhibition Celebrates 25 Years of Collaboration

SMO Contemporary Art is proud to present ‘Kindred Spirits’, an exhibition of recent works by Tayo Olayode and Ade Odunfa at ‘The Wheatbaker’.

The exhibition showcases 32 experimental paintings and mixed media works by the two artists who have been collaborating for over 25 years. Their creative roots are intertwined as they both graduated from Ahmadu Bello University with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Art in 1998.

With an eye for experimentation, Olayode and Odunfa have explored unconventional mediums and techniques to create a dynamic interplay between texture and form, highlighting the energy and vibrancy of their African heritage.

Both artists have exhibited locally and internationally over the years and also worked on large-scale sculptural commissions in public areas in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Curated by SMO Contemporary Art, the exhibition will be a celebration of contemporary African art, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and highlighting the country’s position as a hub of artistic creativity and innovation.

Kindred Spirits is also a reminder of how friendship across artistic mediums strengthens and enriches society.

Date; The exhibition is open to the public from May 1st to June 30th, 2023.

Venue; The Wheatbaker Hotel, Lagos.

SMO Contemporary Art extends its appreciation to the Wheatbaker and K Foundation for their support in hosting the event, and we trust you will enjoy the deeper meaning behind the stunning works.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]om

