MetGala2023: Michaela Coel’s Most Stylish Looks Through The Years

Drum roll, please. It’s officially May 1st, and that can only mean one thing; the biggest night in fashion, aka Met Gala. Before the stars take to the famous stairs, we will revisit some of the best sartorial moments of Ghanaian-born British Actress and Screenwriter Michaela Coel.

On the red carpet, Michaela doesn’t back down from bold risks. Similarly, her writing is fearless, case-in-point, Chewing Gum and the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You. Whether by donning a golden breastplate or opting for a sequined blue jumpsuit at the 2021 Met Gala, Michaela approaches fashion in her way.

Expect another head-turner from Michaela at today’s Met Gala, since she will be co-hosting. For this year’s Met, there is no definitive answer to what she can wear, with In Honour of Karl as the only sign of the dress code. So perhaps Fendi, Chanel, Chloé, or even Balmain as a tribute to the late designer’s time at the houses?

It’s reasonable to assume that the fashion plate will wear something eye-catching. To keep up with the momentum, we will revisit some of Michaela’s best fashion moments in anticipation of this year’s Met look.

At the 2021 Met Gala

The star looked incredible wearing a blue sequin all-in-one, complete with matching boots, paired perfectly with matching cocktail rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Coel Web (@michaelacoelweb)

At the 2021 Emmy Awards

Trust Michaela to brighten up the red carpet at the Emmys rocking a fluorescent yellow custom Christopher John Rogers bandeau-style top and a matching skirt with a knee-high split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Coel Web (@michaelacoelweb)

On The Graham Norton Show

Michaela made a show-stopping guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (November 4, 2022) in a Bevza breastplate secured with several thick black fastening for shoulder straps paired with low-rise trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernicia Boateng (@berniciaboateng)

On The Jimmy Fallon Show

For her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last October, Michaela looked stunning in a Burberry bodysuit designed by Ricardo Tisci. She completed the look with a sharp bob and oversized silver hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Coel Web (@michaelacoelweb)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere event, In 2022

We can’t forget this striking, custom-designed look by Maximilian for Ferragamo, featuring a sequined sleeveless hooded black floor-length dress and long sheer gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Coel Web (@michaelacoelweb) Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration

Last year, Michaela stunned in a chocolate brown Balmain two-piece featuring a sleeveless crop top lined with a gold snake-shaped accent that formed its neckline and straps and a sweeping draped maxi skirt with a pleated texture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Coel Web (@michaelacoelweb)

Per usual, Michaela served note-worthy style goals for last year’s Comic-Con in a black leather David Koma dress, partnered with black Le Silla thigh-high boots. As if this look wasn’t enough, the actress gave us hair envy with chunky braids featuring blunt-cut ends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Coel Web (@michaelacoelweb)

Pre-Met Gala Look

The award-winning actress was spotted last night in Soho in head-to-toe Schiaparelli, donning a black velvet mini-dress with caped-sleeve gloves and a pair of signature appendage mules. She completed the look with a swimming cap and a matching velvet evening bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Coel Web (@michaelacoelweb)