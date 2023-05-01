Connect with us

Inspired News

Oluseye Ogunlesi's Work Exploring "Black Being Across Themes" Earned him the Breakthrough Artist Award by the Toronto Arts Foundation

Inspired Scoop

Miss New Jersey USA 2023 Derby Chukwudi Is Spreading Her Family Name Across the Globe

BN TV Inspired

Chude Jideonwo Shares Why He Started His Popular Show #WithChude

Inspired News

This Is How Senegal's Isabelle Sambou Inspires Young Wrestlers To Break Barriers

Career Inspired

Olajumoke Adenowo's Awesome Treasures Foundation (ATF) receives U.S. Congressional Recognition

Career Inspired Music

Cuppy Launches Scholars Fund to Support African Graduate Students at Oxford

Career Inspired

Tems, Ayra Starr, Asisat Oshoala, Blessing Abeng, Khloe Abiri named in Forbes Africa's '30 Under 30'

Inspired News Promotions

Transforming Lives: How FCMB and Tulsi Chanrai Foundation are Bringing the Joy of Vision to 20,000 Nigerians

Career Inspired

RovingHeights shortlisted for the 2023 London Book Fair (LBF) International Excellence Awards

Inspired Promotions

To aid the Personal needs of Individuals, Blessmi has raised over a 100 Million Naira since their Inception in 2022

Inspired

Oluseye Ogunlesi’s Work Exploring “Black Being Across Themes” Earned him the Breakthrough Artist Award by the Toronto Arts Foundation

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Oluseye Ogunlesi

Nigerian-Canadian artist Oluseye Ogunlesi, this April was one of the five winners honoured at Toronto Arts Foundation’s annual Toronto Arts Awards Lunch. He won the Breaththrough Artist Award taking home a $10,000 cash prize. His work was described by the assessment panel as “earth-shatteringly beautiful, beguiling, and enthralling.”

Ogunlesi describes his work as exploring “Black being across themes”. He uses what he calls “diasporic debris”, a term he coined to describe objects and discarded materials he collects from his travels across the Atlantic, in his practice. “These transformational objects are recast into sculpture, installation, performance and photography and their explorations contextualize my personal narratives within a broader examination of Black and Afro-Diasporic identities and cultures, migration, and spiritual traditions,” he told Toronto Arts Foundation.

Oluseye Ogunlesi speaking after receiving his award

Describing his practice in more detail, Ogunlesi said: “I embrace the notion of Blackness as divine, fluid and unfixed; unbound by time, space, and geographies. As such my work bends the ancestral with the contemporary; the traditional with the modern; the physical with the spiritual; the new with the old; and the past with the future. I am moved to create because everywhere I have been – in Canada and abroad – there are untold stories and unacknowledged histories of Black people, spectacular stories of resilience, hope, joy, and struggle; stories which speak to our collective humanity, universal truths and the unquenchable thirst for survival. My work always begins with the oral histories which are passed on to me, and through a research driven practice, I translate these anecdotes and historical narratives into formal markers of Black and Afro-Diasporic life.”

Ogunlesi has exhibited at The Albright-Knox Musuem, Buffalo (2022); Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto (2021); The Agnes Etherington Art Center, Queen’s University, Kingston (2021); and The Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto (2015).

Listen to Ogunlesi talk about his work on CBC’s Metro Morning show here.

The Breakthrough Artist Award celebrates the accomplishments and future potential of an emerging Toronto artist working in any discipline. The award is sponsored by Susan Crocker and John Hunkin.

Other winners were: Nia Centre for the Arts (Arts For Youth Award); R.I.S.E Edutainment (Community Arts Award); Naomi Johnson (Margo Bindhardt and Rita Davies Award); and Joy Lapps (Muriel Sherrin Award).

Photo Credits: Instagram/@olu.seye

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Passive Income – Is your Money Working for You?

Adebola Williams: A Mother to Generations – Dr Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili At 60

Ayetoro Town is Going Underwater But Help May Be On its Way

Chude Jideonwo: The Most Important Thing About Being Obiageli Ezekwesili

Mfonobong Inyang: Fight or Flight – Is Japa The Only Escape From Poor Governance?
css.php