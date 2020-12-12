It’s Just a Few Days to Fuji: A Opera | Get all the Details on What to Expect

FUJI: A Opera is almost here!

From Monday, December 14 to Saturday, December 19, 2020, FUJI: A Opera will explore the belligerent past of a genre that started as Ajiwere, folk music for Islamic worshippers at Ramadan, and its transformation to reference sound for contemporary Nigerian pop music.

Fuji counts as one of the most eclectic forms of indigenous music, combining vibrant drums with a philosophy of fun, making it the ideal music choice for a large number of people worldwide. However, for all of Fuji’s influence on popular culture and lifestyle, its impact is rarely documented with the respect and vigour it deserves.

FUJI: A Opera hopes to start some needed conversations. For 5 days, come try Fuji out, breath in a space that is expansively furnished to reflect everything –a scene that’s no stranger to tabloid headlines, sonic brilliance, fashion, popular impact, an imitable evolution – that makes the genre the heavyweight it is.

What should you be expecting at FUJI: A Opera?

The FUJI: A Opera showcase will hold at the Alliance Francaise, The Mike Adenuga Center, Ikoyi, Lagos, beginning from Monday. December 14 to Friday, December 19, 2020.

The organizers have curated lots of exciting programs that will fascinate guests on the encompassing history of Fuji without being overbearing or tedious. Throughout the event week (except for Friday’s live showcase), the halls will be opened to curious art lovers, music enthusiasts – anyone who’s down for some refined fun and premium entertainment.

Alhaji General Ayinla Kollington will open the event on Monday, and on Tuesday the Exhibition will open to the public as everyone will get to see mind-blowing stuff like rare pictures of great Fuji artists, interesting personal memorabilia, classic instruments and vintage costumes, etc.

Also, revered journalist Lehle Balde and veteran dramatist Yemi Shodimu will be the host of a revealing 2-hour talk panel with King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) and Saheed Osupa, and also engaging the President of the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) while at it.

On Friday, there will be an invitation-only live showcase with surely scintillating performances from KWAM1 and Saheed Osupa and other famed Fuji acts.

Now You Know Why We Can’t Stop Talking About FUJI: A Opera!!! To Be A Part of This, Register Now at Eventbrite.

Follow FUJI: A Opera across social media Twitter OR Instagram for more interesting updates. FUJI IS A MOOD !!!!

This event is proudly supported by BellaNaija, Alliance Francaise de Lagos, The Mike Adenuga Center; Bombay Sapphire, Coca Cola, Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) and The Wheatbaker.