Connect with us

Music

New Video: Dotman - Giveaway

Music

New Video: Maleek Berry - Far Away

Music

New Video: Naira Marley - Koleyewon

Music

Watch the Trailer for Tim Godfrey's Forthcoming Music "Battles"

Music

New Music: Fikky - Mofo

Music

New Video: Nifty Boi - Different Vibe

Music

New Video: Teni - Jo

Music

New Video: Simi feat. Ms Banks - There For You

Movies & TV Music

Burna Boy's New Single "Gettin Money" features on GTA's "The Cayo Perico Heist"

Music

DJ Spinall drops Star-Studded Album "Grace" featuring Tiwa Savage, Minz & Omah Lay

Music

New Video: Dotman – Giveaway

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Here’s the official video for “Giveaway” by Dotman, directed by Fella Fellz.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 Showed Igierobo Pepper but He Made Peppersoup With It

Theo Ubabunike: Weird Sexual Metaphors Influence our Perception of Sex

Mfonobong Inyang: Standing Up For Human Rights; Why Nigerian Lives Must Matter

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?

Where Can Nigerian Women Run To to Save Themselves From Domestic Violence?
Advertisement
css.php