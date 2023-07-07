Explore Cultural Identity and Rootedness at the ‘JOURNEYS’ Exhibition | July 9th

SMO Contemporary Art is pleased to present their summer exhibition ‘JOURNEYS,’ a showcase of 33 paintings, mixed media works, and sculptures by ten emerging and mid-career artists from Nigeria and Zimbabwe, hosted by the Wheatbaker.

The exhibition features works by Ademola Ojo, Aluu Prosper, Collins Abinoro, Ejiro Fenegal, Iniobong Usoro, Praise Sanni-Adeniyi, Prudence Chimutuwah, Robert Oniha, Sanjo Lawal, and Tumininu Gbebire. These works explore the diverse questions people grapple with on their life journeys in search of meaning.

The artists, ranging in age from 23 to 39, present a cross-generational analysis of critical themes such as cultural identity and rootedness, the spiritual and physical search for a home, and humanity’s yearning for safety, abundance, and a place to unfold.

In an age of ever-increasing multicultural hybrid ethnicities, the experimental works of Ademola Ojo, Aluu Prosper, and Robert Oniha delve into the roots of cultural identity, traditions, and beliefs within a globalized context.

Iniobong Usoro, Sanjo Lawal, and Tuminunu Gbebire tackle critical socio-political and cultural questions arising from worldwide migration patterns due to diverse factors, including climate change.

Meanwhile, Collins Abinoro and Ejiro Fenegal create impressive sculptures using stone, marble dust, newspaper clippings, and upcycled cutlery, which serve as commentary on governance, identity, and spirituality.

The striking collage works, made from decommissioned banknotes, snippets from magazines, and personal letters by Prudence Chimutuwah from Zimbabwe, explore female empowerment within male-dominated spaces.

The poignant surreal portraits of Praise Sanni-Adeniyi reflect the mental and emotional struggles encountered by many on their physical and metaphysical journeys.

The idea of “Journeys” was inspired by the rising “Japa” brain drain we are experiencing in Nigeria, and the fact that the entire world is seeing increasing migration pressure due to economic, environmental and political challenges, explained Majid Biggar, the exhibition’s curator and SMO Gallery Manager. The diversity of artworks and mediums presented serve as a mirror, reflecting our own journeys, and provoking introspection on the paths we have traversed.

The exhibition will be open to the public from July 9 to September 10, 2023, and is hosted and supported by The Wheatbaker, with drinks sponsored by the K Foundation.

