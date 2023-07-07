Eventful and Mustard Seed Communications International Join Forces for the 2023 Lagos Comic Convention

Eventful, the renowned events management and consultancy company in Nigeria, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership through its millennial and GenZ events arm, Eventful Plus, with Mustard Seed Communications International, the convener of the Lagos Comic Convention 2023.

This convention is recognized as Africa’s premier destination for comic books, geeks, gamers, book readers, avid music listeners, movie lovers, art enthusiasts, and fans of the creative industry.

The partnership aims to revamp and revolutionize the comic, gaming, and creative space for established, budding, and prospective entrepreneurs and players in these spaces, as well as provide an unforgettable experience and destination for avid enthusiasts, fans, and explorers of all things geek at the anticipated 2023 Lagos Comic Con.

The partnership between Eventful and Mustard Seed Communications International represents a fusion of passion, creativity, expertise, and professionalism for the comic book and pop culture industry. By joining forces, these two entities aim to disrupt the event and industry experience for entrepreneurs and attendees.

The 2023 Lagos Comic Con, scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 23rd, promises to be an exceptional celebration of the vibrant comic, gaming, and pop culture scene in Lagos.

This collaboration between Eventful and Mustard Seed Communications International will introduce several exciting initiatives to enhance the overall experience for attendees, including curated exhibitions, a gaming zone, interactive sessions and workshops, costume plays and competitions, special guest appearances, and a food and drink experience.

Eventful Plus is an initiative and a futuristic event arm of Eventful, one of the leading events management and consultancy companies in Nigeria. Established in 2002 by Yewande Zaccheaus and now under the new management of Fisayo Beecroft, Eventful Plus caters to the unconventional and disruptive event needs of Millennials and Gen Z.

The event experiences, under the leadership of Busola Babatunde, are created by millennials for millennials and the younger generation.

Lagos Comic Con is a premier pop culture event that has been in existence for 10 years in Nigeria and was founded by Ayodele Elegba. It celebrates the world of comics, gaming, animation, and all things geek.

With 6000 attendees recorded in 2022, the mission of Lagos Comic Con is to showcase local talent, promote African stories, and foster a sense of community among enthusiasts. It has become a hub for creativity, innovation, and inspiration.

For more information on sponsorship and event updates on the 2023 Lagos Comic Con, please visit their website. Connect with Eventful Plus on social media – @eventfulplusng, and Mustard Seed Communications International – @lagoscomicconofficial.

Sponsored Content